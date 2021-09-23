Hartline Investment Corp Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $298.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.20 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

