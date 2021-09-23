Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Hasbro by 215.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

