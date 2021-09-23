HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $963.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.