Head to Head Analysis: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $5.04 million 203.72 -$52.89 million ($2.19) -15.90 Esperion Therapeutics $227.55 million 1.48 -$143.55 million ($5.23) -2.27

RAPT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esperion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -1,219.06% -45.84% -41.02% Esperion Therapeutics -522.50% N/A -111.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RAPT Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics 2 5 2 1 2.20

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $59.86, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.64, suggesting a potential upside of 267.31%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

