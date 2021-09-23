Head-To-Head Review: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 17.05 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -170.69

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.51, indicating a potential upside of 59.32%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Li Auto beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

