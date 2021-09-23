Head to Head Survey: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Compass alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78 Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Amdocs has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Amdocs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.54 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.43 $497.84 million $4.19 18.45

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amdocs beats Compass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.