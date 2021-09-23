Head-To-Head Survey: General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares General Cannabis and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and USANA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.50 -$7.68 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.56 $124.66 million $5.86 15.09

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Cannabis and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.52%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats General Cannabis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

