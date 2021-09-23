Head-To-Head Survey: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC)

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Acquisition and LendingTree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LendingTree $909.99 million 2.25 -$48.26 million ($1.72) -89.52

Aurora Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LendingTree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Aurora Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of LendingTree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Acquisition and LendingTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A N/A LendingTree -0.74% -3.64% -1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aurora Acquisition and LendingTree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LendingTree 0 0 6 0 3.00

LendingTree has a consensus target price of $319.29, indicating a potential upside of 107.36%. Given LendingTree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LendingTree is more favorable than Aurora Acquisition.

Summary

LendingTree beats Aurora Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The company was founded by Douglas Lebda in June 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

