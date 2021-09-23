Head to Head Survey: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) vs. Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 0.70% 0.69% 0.44% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

32.3% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amarin has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amarin and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 1 4 0 2.50 Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.49%. Given Amarin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $614.06 million 3.41 -$18.00 million ($0.05) -105.80 Vectura Group $244.76 million 5.68 $157.16 million $0.26 8.85

Vectura Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amarin beats Vectura Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

