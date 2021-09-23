Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

