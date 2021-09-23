HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

ETR HEI opened at €65.88 ($77.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.33.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

