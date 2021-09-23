Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.83. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 21 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.