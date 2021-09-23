Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €79.66 ($93.72). The stock had a trading volume of 484,351 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

