Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $139.93 and last traded at $137.61, with a volume of 1032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.15.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

