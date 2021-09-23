Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 722 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

