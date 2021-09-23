Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.