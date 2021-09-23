Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 125.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $645.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.71.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.