Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

