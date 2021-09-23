Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,703,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

RTM stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $165.32.

