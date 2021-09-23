Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.46% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

