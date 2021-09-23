Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.