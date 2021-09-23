Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.