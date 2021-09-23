HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HEXO by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

