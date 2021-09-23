HighTower Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.