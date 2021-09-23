HighTower Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,165,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

