HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

