HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87.

