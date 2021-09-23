HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $550,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 194,998 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 68,379 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

