Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.25

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 8853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

