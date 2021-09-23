Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $25,260,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,673. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

