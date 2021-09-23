Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.20

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 139.79 ($1.83), with a volume of 262504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

HOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.98. The company has a market cap of £714.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

