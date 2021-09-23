Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of HEP opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

