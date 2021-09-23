Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post sales of $168.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.20 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $900.60 million, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $904.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 487,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

