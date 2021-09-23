Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $203.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.05. 369,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,171. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average of $191.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.