Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.25. 13,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.