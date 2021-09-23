Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:HUT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

