Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135,082.15

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $135,082.15 and approximately $33.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00165330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.91 or 0.99672933 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.67 or 0.06983335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.91 or 0.00800540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

