Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($14.43).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBE. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday.

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.