Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director Acquires $250,000.00 in Stock

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IEP stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

