Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $28.90 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley upped their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,424. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.