Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,110 shares of company stock worth $1,145,424 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

