II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $810.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.30 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,932. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,229. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.