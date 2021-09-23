IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Up 6.1%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.70. 19,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 844,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

