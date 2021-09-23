Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

