Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) were up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,507,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 371,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 398.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

