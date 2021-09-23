InMode Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 1st (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) are set to split on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.88. InMode has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $158.09.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $65,675,000.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.