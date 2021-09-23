INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 241.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of INmune Bio worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,736,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,339. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMB shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

