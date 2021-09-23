Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.85.

IPHA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $569.98 million and a PE ratio of -24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

