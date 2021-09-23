Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

