Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $36.81

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $40.40. Inotiv shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 8,231 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a PE ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $214,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

